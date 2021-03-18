Advertisement

Wight, John Harvey “Jack”

March 17, 2021, age 85
By Gilda Duarte
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:49 PM MDT
MALTA—John Harvey “Jack” Wight, an 85 year-old resident of Malta, passed from this world the evening of Wednesday, March 17, 2021, of injuries sustained from a fall and complications of dementia.

Jack was born December 22, 1935, in Brigham City, Utah, the third of five children born to Harvey J. Wight and Sarah Mae Darrington Wight, who ranched in Juniper, Idaho.  He joined his older sisters, Donna Butler of Kaysville, Utah, and Clara Beyler of Bothwell, Utah.  Later came his younger brother and sister, Harold Wight, and LaRene Whitaker, who have both preceded Jack in death.

He grew up on the family dry farms in Juniper and Malta learning to ride, rope and run machinery. He learned the value of hard work which benefitted him throughout his life and was passed on to his children. Jack attended schools in Juniper, Declo, and Malta, graduating from Raft River High School in 1954. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the New England States Mission. Jack attended both Utah State University and BYU graduating from BYU in 1961.  He married Elmoine Orr of Boise later that year. They are the parents of Debra (Curt) Hoskin, Shawna (Kelly) Searle, Eileen Wight, Rob (Maretta) Wight, Joe Wight, Mark (Rachelle) Wight, Vicki (Rex) Davis, Karen (Ryan) Thompson, and Cyndi (Jecka) Wight. He loved his children and his 29 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and six “adopted” grandchildren.

He farmed with his father for a time and  worked for the Idaho Transportation Highway Department District and later at Raft River Electric where he worked his way up to becoming an accountant. When he retired from that position, he became the favorite bus driver and drove for the Raft River High juniors and seniors who attended the Tech Center in Burley each day. Throughout these times he kept a small farming operation going to provide work for his growing children. Jack also served many years as a service missionary at the Bishop’s Storehouse.  He served many ward and stake missions, including a mission with his wife to St. Louis, Missouri in 2010.

He was a loving husband and a wonderful father and grandfather.  He always had a smile and a joke for everyone he met.  He was loved for his sense of humor and positive nature throughout the community.  He was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and bore fervent testimony of Christ’s Gospel and served in many capacities in the Church including Bishopric, High Council, and Seminary Teacher.  He found great happiness in serving the Lord, his family, and his neighbors.

We will miss him for a little while until we are reunited with him in the world of spirits.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 N. 1st St., in Malta, with Bishop Lane Schumann officiating.  Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.

Friends and family will be received from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, Idaho, and from 10 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday preceding the funeral service at the church.

A live webcast of the service will be available at www.rasmussenfuneralhome.com.

Due to the ongoing effects of COVID-19, the wearing of face masks will be required at the services.

