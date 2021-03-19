Advertisement

A Twin Falls school sends special thank you to St. Luke’s

“Sometimes they just need to be shown that we appreciate them.”
Canyon Ridge High School student council made 500 hand-made thank you cards for the healthcare...
Canyon Ridge High School student council made 500 hand-made thank you cards for the healthcare workers at St. Luke's(KMVT)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On March 4. the sophomore student council students from Canyon Ridge High School delivered 500 hand-made thank you cards to St Luke’s to show their appreciation for all their hard work through this pandemic.

“So, we decided as a student council to make 500 thank you cards,” said sophomore student council member Jacob Phillips. “We all worked together just to give back to the healthcare workers.”

They say this year has been very different and difficult for the student council during a pandemic.

“We haven’t really had a pep-assembly because of the COVID guidelines that we’ve had to follow within our district, but we’ve come up with new and better ways to include our student body,” said Alex Helms, student council activities coordinator.

And while the thank you cards to St. Luke’s mainly came from the student council, they say this was all about student council working together.

“It was like a student council project we wanted to do to give back to the healthcare workers that have done their best to make sure that we can come back to school and stay safe,” said student council member Maria Garcia.

Hoping to make those who have been working hard for them to feel appreciated.

“They were very thankful; I could tell there were a lot of smiles on their faces. And I know it was probably nice for them to know because they’ve been working a lot. Sometimes they just need to be shown that we appreciate them,” said Jacob Phillips.

