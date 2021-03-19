Advertisement

Boise State escapes NIT first round

Broncos advance to quarterfinals
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:13 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRISCO, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State’s Devonaire Doutrive had a rebound and putback within ten seconds left in the game, giving Boise State an 85-84 win over SMU in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

Doutrive on his game winner, “it’s always a blessing. It’s always like it’s a dream. Like everybody wanted as a kid to hit the game winner in any games. But this was a big moment for our team and we got the job done.”

The Broncos had some record-setting moments Thursday night.

The 85 points are the most they’ve scored in a national postseason tournament game and they made 14 three-pointers, setting a new national postseason tournament high.

Mladen Armus scored a season-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the year. Emmanuel Akot scored 17 points to go with six rebounds and a career-high nine assists. Derrick Alston, Jr. and Marcus Shaver, Jr. scored 13 points each. Devonaire Doutrive tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“So proud of our guys…the thing that was ringing in my ear, I remember one coach said to me, I think it was Tim Miles actually when we were on the road awhile. He said ‘every day you’re on the road, you get a little bit worse.’ I’m thinking to myself, man, if that’s the case, how bad are we going to be tonight?” Rice added, “it was the opposite. I was so proud of the way we shared the ball and moved it and how we looked. We looked like a really good basketball team, especially to start the game.”

The Broncos face the winner of Dayton/Memphis on March 25th in the quarterfinal. A time and venue haven’t been established as of yet.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
Devoune Mosley, 23, Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, Boise have been charged with murder...
Two charged with murder after shooting near Boise State campus
A former Twin Falls County public defender faces an accusation of lewd conduct with a minor....
Former Twin Falls County public defender accused of lewd conduct
Twin Falls police arrested two Utah residents Monday morning in front of a pawn shop near a...
2 Utah residents arrested in Twin Falls, face stolen car and drug possession charges

Latest News

Canyon Ridge had no problem with South Fremont in the 18-2 victory.
Canyon Ridge stays undefeated after run-ruling South Fremont
Canyon Ridge moves to 6-0
Great Basin Conference boys basketball selections
CSI pitcher Andrew Vaughn has been named SWAC Pitcher of the Week.
CSI pitcher honored by Scenic West Athletic Conference
CSI Baseball player named SWAC Pitcher of the Week