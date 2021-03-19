Boise State escapes NIT first round

FRISCO, Texas (KMVT/KSVT) — Boise State’s Devonaire Doutrive had a rebound and putback within ten seconds left in the game, giving Boise State an 85-84 win over SMU in the first round of the National Invitation Tournament.

Doutrive on his game winner, “it’s always a blessing. It’s always like it’s a dream. Like everybody wanted as a kid to hit the game winner in any games. But this was a big moment for our team and we got the job done.”

The Broncos had some record-setting moments Thursday night.

The 85 points are the most they’ve scored in a national postseason tournament game and they made 14 three-pointers, setting a new national postseason tournament high.

Mladen Armus scored a season-high 18 points to go with 10 rebounds for his fourth double-double of the year. Emmanuel Akot scored 17 points to go with six rebounds and a career-high nine assists. Derrick Alston, Jr. and Marcus Shaver, Jr. scored 13 points each. Devonaire Doutrive tallied 10 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

“So proud of our guys…the thing that was ringing in my ear, I remember one coach said to me, I think it was Tim Miles actually when we were on the road awhile. He said ‘every day you’re on the road, you get a little bit worse.’ I’m thinking to myself, man, if that’s the case, how bad are we going to be tonight?” Rice added, “it was the opposite. I was so proud of the way we shared the ball and moved it and how we looked. We looked like a really good basketball team, especially to start the game.”

The Broncos face the winner of Dayton/Memphis on March 25th in the quarterfinal. A time and venue haven’t been established as of yet.

