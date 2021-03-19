Advertisement

CSI pitcher honored by Scenic West Athletic Conference

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CSI baseball player Andrew Baughn is the Scenic West Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week.

Baughn bailed out Kyler Murray in Saturday’s game against Salt Lake, going 8 1/3 innings, striking out eight and giving up only two hits.

He entered the game with a pair of runners on, and the team down 4-0, only to get a ground ball to end the inning.

CSI ended up rallying for the 6-4 win.

The Golden Eagles host Community Christian for a five-game series. They won Thursday’s contest by the final score of 17-3. Zach Petersen went 2-2, with a double and 2 RBI’s. Isaiah Vega added two hits and just as many RBI’s.

