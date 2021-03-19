Advertisement

Doctor explains the importance of sleep on World Sleep Day

“It is very very important to be aware of having a good sleep schedule, good sleep routine.”
March 19th is World Sleep Day and UW Medicine is highlighting the importance of a good night's...
By Layne Rabe
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 10:32 AM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One health official is urging the importance of a good night’s sleep before getting a vaccine.

March 19. is World Sleep Day and Dr. Lourdes DelRosso with UW Medicine says our attention to sleep, or lack of sleep, is very important for our health and our immune system.

She says that sleep can amplify the benefits of vaccines. A study with the influenza vaccine showed people who were sleep-deprived the week before getting the flu show did not produce enough antibodies and getting a good sleep before a vaccine is important to make sure your immune system produces the right amount of immune response.

Sleep is vital because it affects so many other aspects of our lives as well.

“It affects so many areas of functioning, it affects the cardiovascular system, it affects glucose control, it affects our memory, our learning, our behavior, our emotions,” said DelRosso. “So, it is very very important to be aware of having a good sleep schedule, good sleep routine.”

She added if you have a regular sleep routine, avoid caffeine, have a good diet, and still wake up at night it could be a sign of a sleep disorder and should be evaluated.

