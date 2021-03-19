Idaho Legislature might shut down due to COVID-19 outbreak

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho Legislature will consider shutting down for several weeks due to an outbreak of COVID-19.

Republican House Majority Leader Mike Moyle said that the House will vote on recessing until April 6 when it convenes Friday morning.

At least five of the 70 House members have contracted the illness in the last week, and there are fears a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is in the Statehouse. Moyle said the House was waiting to see how the 35-member Senate reacted.

Two senators contracted COVID-19 but have recovered and returned to the Senate.

