Jerome schools change mask guidelines

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Jerome School District had a face covering requirement until that changed Friday morning.

In a 4-to-1 vote in a special board meeting, the Board of Trustees voted to remove the district’s mask requirement and to have a mask recommendation in its place.

Superintendent Dale Layne, who was not among those voting, said he saw both sides of each issue. He talked with parents and other school districts and said opinions were cut in half.

Jeff Schroeder, one of the voting members, had this to say before his vote in favor of the new mask policy.

“For us to go back to what our green status is as far as not mandatory, but highly recommended is something that is somewhat in the middle of the road, but trying to get us back as soon as possible because I too feel our children should be able to finish school strong and I think doing that is by getting back to whatever normal was as soon as possible,” Schroeder said.

Spring break is next week for the school district, so the change will take place on March 29.

