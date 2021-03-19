Pandemic has affected donations needed to cover medical care of sick animals

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is having a hard time raising funds to help heal animals, suffering from medical complications.

With spring around the corner, animals become more active. Making them susceptible to injuries. Every year in March, The Twin Falls Animal Shelter hold’s its annual Faux Furball Fundraiser, which raises about $30,000 for sick or injured animals needing medical attention.

However, this year donations are low. The shelter has only raised under $5,000 so far. This is partly due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing them to move their event virtually.

Typically, around $80,000 to $130,000 is required annually to cover all the medical expenses of the shelter’s sick animals and to give them a second chance at life.

Twin Falls Animal Shelter Director, Debbie Blackwood, breaks down how much it costs to give medical aid to a single pet.

“$500 to perhaps $2,000 per animal is what it costs. So, a person could do the math and figure out how many animals we took from a state of disrepair, made them healthy and were able to offer them a new life and a new future,” explained Blackwood.

The Faux Furball fundraiser runs until March 26th. To donate, head on over to the Twin Falls Animal Shelter’s website or give them a call at, 208-736-2299. For every $25 donated, participants will have the opportunity to win an iPad.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.