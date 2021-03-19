Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Friday, March 19, 2021

An active week of weather is ahead for Southern Idaho as several cold fronts will be rolling through the region.

The first cold front is going to move through on Saturday, and you will notice that it has moved through via the stronger winds. Sustained winds south of highway 20 are expected to be in the 15-35 mph range, and that means that some gusts will be over 45 mph. Showers will continues to linger into Saturday as well, in which the best chance of rain and/or snow showers will be within the South Hills and higher elevation terrain within the Wood River Valley.

While the winds will not be quite as strong on Sunday compared to that of Saturday, temperatures will be below average by about 5° all around Southern Idaho. There will be a little bit more sunshine in place, so overall, Sunday is expected to be the nicer day of the weekend.

Cold front number two is expected to roll through Southern Idaho on Monday, and yet again, some scattered rain and/or snow showers and breezy conditions are expected. This given cold front will be working with some colder air, so it is possible that the rain/snow line will end up being a little bit lower in elevation compared to the event that took place on the 19th and 20th of March. I still really do not anticipate accumulating snow for most of the bigger towns and cities around Southern Idaho. Those showers will linger into Tuesday, but the overall chance of rain will decrease for the second day of the work week.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the next seven, as some sunshine will be around early in the day to warm those temperatures up. With that noted, temps will be near average, so do not expect it to be crazy warm. Clouds will be on the increase late in the day, and that is ahead of cold front number three.

The third cold front will yet again bring breezy weather and some scattered rain and/or snow showers with it. This given cold front will be working with the same general temperatures as the Monday/Tuesday event, so that rain/snow line isn’t going to be crazy high in elevation. Some of those showers will linger into Friday, which will also be breezy.

Yes, the next week of weather is not going to be particularly nice, but Sunday and Wednesday should at least be salvageable days. Try to enjoy those when you can, because there are a number of days with less than ideal weather! The showers are undoubtably a GREAT thing, though, as Southern Idaho continues to be in at least a minor drought.

‘<a href=“http://www.kmvt.com/weather/alerts/” target=“_blank”><b> For the latest on all warnings and advisories in Southern Idaho click here… </b></a>

-----------------------------------------------

FRIDAY NIGHT (March 19, 2021)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mainly cloudy skies with on-and-off rain and snow likely through the night, especially within the South Hills. Low: 35. Winds: South to Southwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly cloudy skies with scattered showers around, especially earlier in the evening. Low: 29. Winds: Northwest to West 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY (March 19th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Scattered rain and snow showers around, especially earlier in the day. Decreasing clouds during the afternoon and evening hours. Windy weather is expected as well. High: 50. Winds: Northwest 15-30 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Some scattered rain and snow showers around, especially earlier in the day. Decreasing clouds as the day continues along. Breezy weather is expected as well. High: 42. Winds: West 5-20 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 27. Winds: West 5-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Low: 22. Winds: Northwest 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY (March 21st)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Breezy weather is expected as well. High: 50. Low: 31.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. High: 43. Low: 24.

MONDAY (March 22nd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some scattered rain and/or snow showers around. Breezy weather is expected as well. High: 50. Low: 30.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some scattered rain and/or snow showers around. High: 43. Low: 24.

TUESDAY (March 23rd)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers around, generally within the South Hills. It will be a little bit breezy as well. High: 52. Low: 30.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy to partly sunny skies with some isolated showers around. It will be a little bit breezy as well. High: 45. Low: 23.

WEDNESDAY (March 24th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds as the day continues onward. High: 57. Low: 33.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Increasing clouds throughout the day. High: 48. Low: 27.

THURSDAY (March 25th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some scattered showers around. Breezy weather is expected as well. High: 51. Low: 32.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny skies with some scattered showers around. High: 46. Low: 25.

FRIDAY (March 26th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. Breezy weather is expected as well. High: 54.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower. High: 47.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.