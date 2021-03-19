Three people safe after small plane crash in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A family out of the McCall area is okay, after their plane crashed at Joslin Field early Friday morning.

KMVT spoke to airport manager Bill Carberry, who said the call came in at 12:30 a.m. of a Single Engine Piper aircraft crashing on Runway 8.

The plane was occupied by a father and his two sons when a strong wind shear out of the south caused the plane to “pancake” into the runway.

Carberry said the plane got about 50 feet into the air before crashing and sliding approximately 300 feet.

At this time, the family is in good shape and crews are cleaning up debris and fuel in preparation for morning travel.

“Make sure we have all our pieces and parts put together here and there is some significant damage to the aircraft, so we want to make sure we have everything picked up and tucked away,” Carberry said.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department, Twin Falls Fire and Police, as well as the Magic Valley Paramedics, responded to the scene.

The next flight is scheduled to leave at 6:35 a.m.

