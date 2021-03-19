Advertisement

Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers about the use of illegal lighting on vehicles

Serious crashes have occurred because some drivers are adding color-LED and neon lighting accessories to their vehicles and using them to drive around on county roads and highways.
By Steve Kirch
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 8:21 AM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers about illegal lighting and the use of lighting accessories on their vehicles.

A sergeant with the department told KMVT they have seen a rather large increase in violations with regards to lighting on vehicles, that is blinding and distracting to other drivers on the roadways.

He said serious crashes have occurred because some drivers are adding color-LED and neon lighting accessories to their vehicles and using them to drive around on county roads and highways.

While it’s not illegal for a driver to have them on his or her vehicle, it is illegal to have them turned on while operating on a public roadway.

“If you are going to go off-roading you can have those on your vehicles off. Say you go out into the desert or a two-track road out in the forest you can have all those lights on when you’re out there,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department.

He also said the penalty for having illegal lighting on a public roadway is an infraction and a $67 fine.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
Devoune Mosley, 23, Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, Boise have been charged with murder...
Two charged with murder after shooting near Boise State campus
A former Twin Falls County public defender faces an accusation of lewd conduct with a minor....
Former Twin Falls County public defender accused of lewd conduct
Twin Falls police arrested two Utah residents Monday morning in front of a pawn shop near a...
2 Utah residents arrested in Twin Falls, face stolen car and drug possession charges

Latest News

In a 4-to-1 vote, the Board of Trustees voted to remove a mask requirement and to have a mask...
Jerome schools change mask guidelines
Besides the Super Bowl, March Madness is probably our second biggest thing”
March Madness a busy time for bars and restaurants
March Madness a busy time for bars and restaurants. “Besides the Super bowl, March Madness is...
March Madness a busy time for bars and restaurants
In a 4-to-1 vote, the Board of Trustees voted to remove a mask requirement and to have a mask...
Jerome schools change mask guidelines
Canyon Ridge High School student council made 500 hand-made thank you cards for the healthcare...
A Twin Falls school sends special thank you to St. Luke’s