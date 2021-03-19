Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers about the use of illegal lighting on vehicles

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department is warning drivers about illegal lighting and the use of lighting accessories on their vehicles.

A sergeant with the department told KMVT they have seen a rather large increase in violations with regards to lighting on vehicles, that is blinding and distracting to other drivers on the roadways.

He said serious crashes have occurred because some drivers are adding color-LED and neon lighting accessories to their vehicles and using them to drive around on county roads and highways.

While it’s not illegal for a driver to have them on his or her vehicle, it is illegal to have them turned on while operating on a public roadway.

“If you are going to go off-roading you can have those on your vehicles off. Say you go out into the desert or a two-track road out in the forest you can have all those lights on when you’re out there,” said Sgt. Ken Mencl of the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department.

He also said the penalty for having illegal lighting on a public roadway is an infraction and a $67 fine.

