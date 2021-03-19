Twin Falls School District makes strides in the fight against COVID-19 in the classroom

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Earlier this month, hundreds of Twin Falls School District teachers received their second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

The mass vaccination clinic took place at one of their campuses, with the help of the South Central Public Health District. According to the school district, their staff members were eligible for vaccinations.

Although this is a huge step forward, Eva Craner, the Public Relations Director of the Twin Falls School District, still believes more steps need to take place before taking a sigh of relief.

“Our students haven’t had that opportunity yet, and many of their family members who may potentially be high-risk haven’t had that opportunity yet. So, that’s still a concern,” said Craner. “But I do know, at least for our high-risk staff members, I think that’s a little weight has been lifted off their shoulders and it makes them feel a bit more confident.”

Craner was happy to learn that recommendations were being reviewed for students to sit closer in proximity, from 6-feet to 3-feet. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, officially made the announcement on Friday morning, deeming the closer distance is safe enough to keep students COVID-free.

The Twin Falls School District has been following local and state guidelines, which already allowed the 3-feet of distance in the classroom.

“Anyone whose been inside our classroom knows that with all of our students within the building, it’s really hard to maintain 6-feet within students,” expressed Craner. “So, we are closer to that 3-foot distance currently.”

She also mentioned, in a way to counterbalance being closer in proximity, Twin Falls students are required to wear face coverings.

