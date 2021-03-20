Advertisement

Canyon Ridge stays undefeated after run-ruling South Fremont

Riverhawks move to 6-0 on season
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:23 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — CJ Bartholomew went three innings, striking out seven and Canyon Ridge rolled to the 18-2 win over South Fremont.

Jagger Ruhter had two hits and four RBI’s. Colten Funke and Gage Summerfield both added two hits.

The Riverhawks move to 6-0 on the season.

OTHER SCORES:

Minico 12, Skyline 2: Traver Miller was the MVP for the Spartans; he pitched five innings, striking out four and at the plate, had three hits and five RBI’s. Dax Sayer added three hits, while Kobe Espinoza chipped in three RBI’s.

Burley 4, Skyline 3: Slayder Watterson went five innings striking out 10. Jace Robinson had two hits for the Bobcats.

Hillcrest 7, Burley 6: Bronson Brookings went 5.1 innings, striking out three in the loss. Dominic Lemos had two hits for the Bobcats.

Hillcrest 12, Minico 6: Treyson Fletcher pitched five innings, striking out seven.

SOFTBALL:

Twin Falls 14, Pocatello 11: Although the Bruins had 4 errors in the first and allowed Pocatello to score 10 they did not give up having a big 3rd inning to get the win. Sydney McMurdie picked up the win (3 hits 2 walks 1 earned run) and Hannah Holcomb got the save 3 strikeouts 2 hits and no walks. McMurdie got things started in the 3rd for the Bruins reaching on an error and had the next 3 hitters reach base. Reagan Rex was 2-3 with a stolen base Sydney Jund was 2-3 4 rbi , Hannah Holcomb was 2-2 3 rbi and Brinley Iverson was 1-3 a double and 2 Rbi. Casie McKechnie had 2 rbi in the game and a double. The win moves the Bruins to 5-1 on the season.

Twin Falls 12, Pocatello 2: Holcomb had 6 strikeouts gave up 3 hits had 3 walks and only gave up 1 earn run. At the plate for the Bruins Holcomb not only helped herself out with 4 Rbis and a double. Other Bruins who had mutlipe Rbis in the game were Casie McKechnie 3-3 2 rbi 4 stolen bases, and Sydney McMurdie 2-2 with 2 Rbi and 2 doubles. Kylee Miller also had an extra base (double) and an rbi in addition to 3 other Lady Bruins who each had one Rbi (Reagan Rex, Sydney Jund and Brinley Solosabal).

