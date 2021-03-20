Advertisement

CSI Softball has mixed results against Snow College

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 2:40 PM MDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team snapped a four-game losing streak Friday afternoon, by shutting out Snow College, 7-0.

Gracie Walters didn’t give up any runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts.

Payton Hammond was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Carley Croshaw and Cortney Rhees both produced home runs.

But the second game was far from that. The Golden Eagles couldn’t overcome an 11-run third inning and they fell to Snow, 20-6 in five innings.

Defensively they committed five errors.

Stoddard was 1-for-3 with two RBI, Jessica Touchard was 1-for-2 with one RBI and Rhees was 1-for-3 with one RBI.

The teams go back at it on Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
Devoune Mosley, 23, Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, Boise have been charged with murder...
Two charged with murder after shooting near Boise State campus
A former Twin Falls County public defender faces an accusation of lewd conduct with a minor....
Former Twin Falls County public defender accused of lewd conduct
After getting a dose of the COVID vaccine, doctors say it's important to watch out for symptoms.
Utah woman, 39, dies 4 days after 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine; autopsy ordered
The odds of a cow birthing four calves is 1 in 700,000, but having four calves alive is 1 in...
Cow gives birth to four live bull calves in Buhl

Latest News

With a dominant win over Colorado Northwestern, the Golden Eagle men are conference champs once...
CSI men win first outright conference title since 2015
The CSI Softball team had a rough game all around against Snow College on Friday afternoon.
CSI Softball had a rough time against Snow
The high jump drew in the crowds Thursday to Kimberly High School.
Kimberly Boys, South Fremont Girls win Kimberly Spring Opener; local sports recap
Idaho Fish and Game reminds to update licenses
Fish and Game reminds hunters and anglers to keep their license profiles current