CSI Softball has mixed results against Snow College

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho softball team snapped a four-game losing streak Friday afternoon, by shutting out Snow College, 7-0.

Gracie Walters didn’t give up any runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts.

Payton Hammond was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Carley Croshaw and Cortney Rhees both produced home runs.

But the second game was far from that. The Golden Eagles couldn’t overcome an 11-run third inning and they fell to Snow, 20-6 in five innings.

Defensively they committed five errors.

Stoddard was 1-for-3 with two RBI, Jessica Touchard was 1-for-2 with one RBI and Rhees was 1-for-3 with one RBI.

The teams go back at it on Saturday in a doubleheader starting at 12 p.m.

