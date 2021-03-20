Advertisement

Fish and Game reminds hunters and anglers to keep their license profiles current

Incorrect or outdated addresses remain an issue
Idaho Fish and Game reminds to update licenses
Idaho Fish and Game reminds to update licenses(Max Mueller/KMVT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:42 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reminds hunter and anglers to keep their license profiles current.

Throughout the pandemic, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has seen a rise in the number of products purchased online which have been returned to their department because of old, insufficient and incorrect addresses in individual Fish and Game profiles.

They remind it is the responsibility of every license holder to keep their profile updated.

Profiles can be updated on Apple or Android devices via the gooutdoorsidaho app or by visiting the gooutdoorsidaho.com website.

