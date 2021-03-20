Fish and Game reminds hunters and anglers to keep their license profiles current

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Department of Fish and Game reminds hunter and anglers to keep their license profiles current.

Throughout the pandemic, the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has seen a rise in the number of products purchased online which have been returned to their department because of old, insufficient and incorrect addresses in individual Fish and Game profiles.

They remind it is the responsibility of every license holder to keep their profile updated.

Profiles can be updated on Apple or Android devices via the gooutdoorsidaho app or by visiting the gooutdoorsidaho.com website.

