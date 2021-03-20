Kimberly Boys, South Fremont Girls win Kimberly Spring Opener; local sports recap

KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly boys track team beat the closet competitor by 64 points in route to taking one of the season’s first track tournaments.

We caught up with the high jumping champions for the day, Filer’s Jake Lamoreaux and Kimberly’s Kloie Ward.

Lamoreaux nearly broke a 24-year old school record. The Filer junior cleared 6′6″ on the high jump; the record is 6′7″, set by Brock Coon in 1997.

“Brock Coon, I do know him, he is a great jumper,” exclaimed Filer coach Ed Richards, who coaches the hurdlers and jumpers.

“Is he going to be worried about this guy?” Cooper asked.

“No, he’s not because this guy is going to break it, easy.”

He then tried for 6′8″ inches, but didn’t quite clear the mark.

“Just keep working on my form and I think I can get it,” Lamoreaux added.

After beating the field, Ward pushed to set a new personal record. The Kimberly junior’s previous best was 4′10″, a mark she set at the Brad Matthews Invitational her freshman year.

After two failed attempts at 5′2″, she finally cleared it on the third and final attempt, to her satisfaction.

“My foot is fractured and I didn’t want to hurt it anymore because it’s been hurting and I have a bunch of other events I am doing,” Ward explained.

Boys Team Scores

1) Kimberly: 206.67

2) Gooding: 142.50

3) South Fremont: 83.8

4) Buhl: 70

5) Filer: 58.50

6) Rockland: 39

7) Declo: 36.5

8) Wendell: 24

9) American Falls: 2.75

Girls Team Scores

1) South Fremont: 138

2) Kimberly: 135

3) Gooding: 77.33

4) Filer: 59.33

5) American Falls: 56

6) Rockland: 51

7) Buhl: 48

8) Declo 38

9) Wendell 33.33

The official results can be found here.

BASEBALL:

Declo 10, Filer 0: Gabe Matthews went five innings striking out just as many. Dalton Powell had two hits and two RBI’s.

SOFTBALL:

Mountain Home 6, Gooding 3: Maelyn Durham went six innings, striking out four in the loss. Alx Roe had two hits and three RBI’s.

Burley 19, Kimberly 3

Kimberly 10, Burley 9

Filer 9, Buhl 3: Sami Taylor pitched a complete game, striking out 11. McCarty Stoddard had three hits and just as many RBI’s. Nikaela Higley and Taylor added two hits apiece.

TENNIS:

CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - 10, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL - 2,

Singles: No. 3 - Diosh Uraun, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Roland Archuleta, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;No. 1 - Afton Beard, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Alexis Overfield, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-2 , 6-1 , --- ;No. 2 - Elita Burnett, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL def. Maycee Knowlton, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6 , 6-2 , 7-5 ;No. 3 - Korra Simler, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL def. Tayla Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL, 2-6 , 6-4 , 6-4 ;No. 2 - Jack Jensen, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Korbin Peterson, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-0 , -;No. 1 - Phillip Romney, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Darius Brantley, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1

Doubles: No. 1 - Braden Martin, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Godwin Mobley, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Paul Sharp, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL - Kent Clark, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-2 , -;No. 2 - Tanner Stevens, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Godwin Mobley, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. N/A Default - Boys, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL - N/A Default - Boy, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , --- ;No. 2 - Hunter Barlow, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Audrey Pryde, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Brian McCurdy, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL - Abigail Pederson, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-0 , -;No. 1 - Frances Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Madeleine Roberts, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Grace Reaueme, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL - Stephanie Schwitters, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-0 , 6-4 , --- ;No. 2 - Sophie Bryant, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Camryn Humble, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Ashley Zakrzewski, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL - Bridgitte Orosz, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;No. 1 - Asher Alexander, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL - Megan Peacock, CANYON RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL def. Omaya Simler, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL - Aiden Shepard, MOUNTAIN HOME SR HIGH SCHOOL, 6-1 , 6-1 , -;

