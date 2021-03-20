Advertisement

Lloyd named Great Basin Conference Player of the Year

By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 1:23 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome had one of the more impressive turnarounds in recent memory for high school sports.

After just a four win season in the 2019-20 season, the Tigers amassed a 22-3 record, winning districts and capturing the consolation trophy at state.

Because of this, Joe Messick is the Coach of the Year.

While his star junior guard, Mikey Lloyd, is the Player of the Year. Lloyd averaged just over 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

The Tigers will have four of the starting five back next season.

FIRST TEAM

Brevin Trenkle, Minico High School

Scott Cook, Jerome High School

Nick Swensen, Twin Falls High School

Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home High School

Gavin Capps, Jerome High School

2ND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Mason Swafford, Twin Falls High School

Adam Kloepfer, Burley High School

Stockton Page, Burley High School

Jarrett Orthman, Burley High School

Kent Merrill, Minico High School

3RD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE

Korbin Heitzman, Wood River High School

Brody Osen, Canyon Ridge High School

Alfredo Ortiz, Jerome High School

Hyrum Wright, Mountain Home High School

Conner Judd, Burley High School

HONORABLE MENTION ALL-CONFERENCE

Ryker Holtzen, Canyon Ridge High School

Sam Lupumba, Canyon Ridge High School

Coltin Manning, Minico High School

JJ Funk, Canyon Ridge High School

CJ Mann, Mountain Home High School

