Lloyd named Great Basin Conference Player of the Year
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Jerome had one of the more impressive turnarounds in recent memory for high school sports.
After just a four win season in the 2019-20 season, the Tigers amassed a 22-3 record, winning districts and capturing the consolation trophy at state.
Because of this, Joe Messick is the Coach of the Year.
While his star junior guard, Mikey Lloyd, is the Player of the Year. Lloyd averaged just over 17.3 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.
The Tigers will have four of the starting five back next season.
FIRST TEAM
Brevin Trenkle, Minico High School
Scott Cook, Jerome High School
Nick Swensen, Twin Falls High School
Brandon Bethel, Mountain Home High School
Gavin Capps, Jerome High School
2ND TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Mason Swafford, Twin Falls High School
Adam Kloepfer, Burley High School
Stockton Page, Burley High School
Jarrett Orthman, Burley High School
Kent Merrill, Minico High School
3RD TEAM ALL-CONFERENCE
Korbin Heitzman, Wood River High School
Brody Osen, Canyon Ridge High School
Alfredo Ortiz, Jerome High School
Hyrum Wright, Mountain Home High School
Conner Judd, Burley High School
HONORABLE MENTION ALL-CONFERENCE
Ryker Holtzen, Canyon Ridge High School
Sam Lupumba, Canyon Ridge High School
Coltin Manning, Minico High School
JJ Funk, Canyon Ridge High School
CJ Mann, Mountain Home High School
Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.