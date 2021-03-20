March Madness a busy time for bars and restaurants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s one of the best weekends of the year if you are a sports fan. After a cancellation a year ago, the men’s NCAA Tournament, also known as March Madness, is back.

The tournament will be held exclusively in the state of Indiana this year. In-person game attendance is one thing, in-person restaurant attendance is another.

“Besides the Super Bowl, March Madness is probably our second biggest thing,” said Scooter’s Chillin’-N-Grillin’ General Manager Koalby Claxton.

Scooters, a sports bar in Twin Falls, knows March and basketball go together. But last year, it wasn’t so.

“Since we were closed last year, it was a big hit to us,” Claxton said. “This year, we’re expecting a big turnout with all the games on.”

The Anchor Bar and Bistro is also ready for the fun.

“Super Bowl is over, people miss football, it’s March Madness, it’s always fun, it’s always unpredictable,” said Anchor General Manager Amber Roberts.

Overall, both restaurants are seeing a recent increase in customers.

“I think that between Idaho’s seasons and kind of a spring fever and then also maybe this year more than ever because people have been cooped up a little longer, they’re ready to get out and have really a good time,” Roberts said.

“We see a lot of people coming out a lot more right now,” Claxton said.

Here’s the bad news for non-restaurants during the madness, Wallet Hub says corporations lose around $13.3 billion because of unproductive workers during the tournament.

