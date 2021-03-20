Advertisement

Pandemic air travel hits new high second day in a row

By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2021 at 12:05 PM MDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
(CNN) - More than 1.4 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Friday, according the Transportation Security Administration.

That represents the biggest day for air travel in more than a year, with the previous record achieved the day before.

This new high also represents a ninth straight day of more than a million daily passengers. This week is typically a popular time for travel since some schools are on spring break.

The surge comes as federal health officials still caution against travel.

The Department of Transportation has a new campaign to remind travelers of mask requirements on all forms of transportation and in terminals.

