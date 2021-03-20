Trailer safety tips ahead of spring vacation season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley made national headlines this week after a truck was suspended over a bridge only holding on by a chain connecting to a trailer and the vehicle’s front right axel.

As more people will be out recreating with warmer weather upcoming, here is a deeper look into how to ensure a trailer is set up safely.

“It takes less than five minutes to get hooked up properly, to watch over look the trailer and everything,” said Aaron Waters, manager of Riverside Trailers.

Waters went over common mistakes and important steps to ensure trailer safety.

“Make sure that the ball you’re towing on is the proper ball, that it’s rated for the proper weight of the trailer, so that there’s no failure there,” Waters said.

One of the mistakes Waters sees is individuals incorrectly hooking up the breakaway switch, which helps turn on the breaks of the trailer if somehow dislodged from the vehicle.

“To hook this up, the law states that it’s got to be secured to the truck itself,” Waters said. “So, us, we’ll come through the safety chain loop of the truck and then we normally will use a carabiner or another type of hook.”

And it’s important to keep dirt and ice away from chains.

“If you got buildup in it, it can could cause this (part of the chain) to corrode and these won’t work properly,” Waters said. “Then you’re essentially just putting a hook around the loop that could bounce off.”

Of course, the chains need to be attached properly. The Bureau of Land Management says they see lots of road fires due to chains dragging. Even though we are getting close to summer, there is still the possibility of obstacles while recreating.

“You don’t want to get up a road that turns poor on you all of a sudden due to snowbank or muddy conditions and you’re pulling a trailer and you don’t have a spot to turn around,” said Ken Crane, field manager with the BLM Burley Field Office.

