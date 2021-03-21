Advertisement

CSI men win first outright conference title since 2015

With a dominant win over Colorado Northwestern, the Golden Eagle men are conference champs once again
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team is back on top.

Stevie Smith made seven 3-pointers in the first half to help CSI to a 119-77 win over Colorado Northwestern Community College. The win gives the eighth-ranked Golden Eagles their first outright regular-season Scenic West Conference Title since 2015.

Smith led the way with a career-high 25 points. The sophomore was 7-for-9 from beyond the arc.

“Man, I just woke up happy, my family was in town, got to be with this great program for two years,” Smith said “My guys were there finding me so I just hit the shots that were open.”

Sophomore Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez added 15 points. Amoro Lado had 13 points and Daylen Williams was in double-figures with 11.

In his second season at the helm, Head Coach Jeff Reinert relied on experience to bring CSI to the top of the conference.

“When I took the job, I wanted to do it the right way,” Reinert said. “We took 12 freshman and three sophomores and they last season they battled their tails off all the way to the end. This season we had five returning guys that led us the whole way through this conference, and that leadership was absolutely huge.”

Overall, the Golden Eagles are 19-2 and 13-1 in conference play. CSI will finish the season next Saturday at Salt Lake Community College.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
Devoune Mosley, 23, Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, Boise have been charged with murder...
Two charged with murder after shooting near Boise State campus
The odds of a cow birthing four calves is 1 in 700,000, but having four calves alive is 1 in...
Cow gives birth to four live bull calves in Buhl
A former Twin Falls County public defender faces an accusation of lewd conduct with a minor....
Former Twin Falls County public defender accused of lewd conduct
Twin Falls police arrested two Utah residents Monday morning in front of a pawn shop near a...
2 Utah residents arrested in Twin Falls, face stolen car and drug possession charges

Latest News

The Golden Eagles win their first conference championship since 2014
CSI women clinch a share of Scenic West Conference crown
With a dominant win over Colorado Northwestern, the Golden Eagle men are conference champs once...
CSI men win first outright conference title since 2015
CSI Softball has mixed results against Snow College
The CSI Softball team had a rough game all around against Snow College on Friday afternoon.
CSI Softball had a rough time against Snow