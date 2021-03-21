CSI men win first outright conference title since 2015

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball team is back on top.

Stevie Smith made seven 3-pointers in the first half to help CSI to a 119-77 win over Colorado Northwestern Community College. The win gives the eighth-ranked Golden Eagles their first outright regular-season Scenic West Conference Title since 2015.

Smith led the way with a career-high 25 points. The sophomore was 7-for-9 from beyond the arc.

“Man, I just woke up happy, my family was in town, got to be with this great program for two years,” Smith said “My guys were there finding me so I just hit the shots that were open.”

Sophomore Sebastian Reynoso-Jimenez added 15 points. Amoro Lado had 13 points and Daylen Williams was in double-figures with 11.

In his second season at the helm, Head Coach Jeff Reinert relied on experience to bring CSI to the top of the conference.

“When I took the job, I wanted to do it the right way,” Reinert said. “We took 12 freshman and three sophomores and they last season they battled their tails off all the way to the end. This season we had five returning guys that led us the whole way through this conference, and that leadership was absolutely huge.”

Overall, the Golden Eagles are 19-2 and 13-1 in conference play. CSI will finish the season next Saturday at Salt Lake Community College.

