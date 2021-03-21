Advertisement

CSI women clinch a share of Scenic West Conference crown

The Golden Eagles win their first conference championship since 2014
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 12:00 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Thanks to a Snow College win over Salt Lake Community College, and a CSI drubbing of Colorado Northwestern, the Golden Eagle women’s basketball team clinched a share of the Scenic West Conference title Saturday.

Four Golden Eagles were in double figures in the 77-41 victory. Sierra Davis led the balanced attack with 13 points. Karmelah Dean had 12 and Kaitlin Burgess added 10 in the win.

CSI has won five straight games after losing at Utah State-Eastern on March 6th.

“We’re actually really strong right now,” Dean said. “I think after that one Snow game we came together and we’re like ‘we’re not losing anymore‚ like we need this, we want to stay in first.’ Our team is determined, so I know we are going to get it, and we got it.”

The squad is now 17-4 and 11-3 in conference play.

“These kids have persevered and all the injuries we’ve gone through, and to have that big win at Eastern Utah to give us a chance to have this win and clinch this share, but we got bigger and better things, you know we go to Salt Lake and we’d like to win this thing outright on someone else’s floor,” Rogers said. “We’re pretty excited about this.”

As Rogers said, if CSI wins at Salt Lake next Saturday in the last game of the regular season, the Golden Eagles will win the conference outright.

