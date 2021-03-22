Advertisement

5 wolves found dead in northeastern Oregon

A state Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said the incident is under investigation
In this Feb. 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray...
In this Feb. 2021, photo released by California Department of Fish and Wildlife shows a gray wolf (OR-93), seen near Yosemite, Calif., shared by the state's Department of Fish and Wildlife. The young male wolf has been traveling near Yosemite National Park, the farthest south a wolf has been tracked in California in more than a century. Researchers have been monitoring OR-93 via his tracking collar and said the animal departed Oregon earlier this year, likely in search of a new territory. (California Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:58 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon authorities say five wolves were found dead in northeastern Oregon in February.

Oregon State Police said Friday when asked about it by The Associated Press that on Feb. 9, a collar on a wolf indicated a mortality signal in the Mt. Harris area in Union County.

Police Capt. Timothy R. Fox said in an email that arriving officers found a total of five wolves dead. He says the cause of death is unknown.

Fox says all the carcasses were taken to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife forensic lab to determine the cause of death.

A state Fish and Wildlife spokeswoman said the incident is under investigation. No further information was released.

