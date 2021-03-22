Academic All-Star — Porter St. Clair

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This week’s Academic All-Star is Porter St Clair from Twin Falls High School.

Porter has a 3.98 GPA and is enrolled in or has completed numerous AP, Honor and Dual Credit courses. He has earned several achievements through the community and church. He has earned the achievement of Eagle Scout. He is known as a quiet hard-working student who supports others.

His favorite subject is history, and he plans to attend University of Idaho to study cybersecurity.

Congratulations Porter St Clair, this week’s First Federal Academic All-Star.

