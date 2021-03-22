Advertisement

Crow Creek Pipeline legal challenge allowed to proceed

Two grassroots conservation groups are attempting to stop the proposed Idaho-Wyoming gas pipeline
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A federal court in Idaho ruled a legal challenge led by two grassroots wildlife conservation groups against a natural gas pipeline can proceed.

The proposed pipeline in question is the Crow Creek Pipeline. It is intended to provide natural gas to Afton, Wyoming via pipeline instead of the current method of highway transportation. The pipeline is meant to run from Southeastern Idaho to Wyoming.

Those opposing the pipeline say its construction puts already “threatened” species in further danger, and that letting up on restrictions to any degree can easily lead to a domino effect.

“We can’t start that erosion of protections because it will snowball,” said Yellowstone to Uintas Director Jason Christensen. “First you let the bikes in, but what about the people who can’t ride a bike? So then you have to let the electric bikes in, but not everyone can ride those either. So, then you allow three-wheelers and four-wheelers, which means you then pave the road and pretty soon we have a visitor center at the top of the mountain.”

Christensen added Lower Valley Energy, who proposed the pipeline’s construction, could have tried to build it on another route that avoided Idaho Roadless Areas. He believes they instead chose to plan its path in the most-cost saving manner, at the expense of the region’s wildlife.

Three species listed as “threatened” under the Endangered Species Act may be present in the area: grizzly bears, lynx and the yellow-billed cuckoo.

