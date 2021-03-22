Gov. Little to make COVID-19 vaccine announcement on Wednesday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Gov. Brad Little will have an announcement on Idaho’s vaccine rollout on Wednesday.

State health officials have said all Idahoans 16 and older will be eligible for the vaccine by April 26.

More than 230,000 Idahoans have been fully vaccinated, according to the state’s latest statistics.

Watch the live stream here:

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.