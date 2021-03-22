Health officials: Space out flu and COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out some people are asking if the flu shot has any impact on the COVID-19 vaccine.

KMVT reached out to the South Central Public Health District to learn if the flu shot would interfere with the COVID-19 vaccine.

They told us that one would not interfere with the other, however, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommendations that any vaccines should be separated by at least two weeks. The CDC advises that the flu vaccine is more important than ever this year to protect yourself and others and it’s not too late to get the flu shot.

As of January 1., the CDC reported 192.5 million flu vaccines were distributed this flu season compared to the 174 million the season before.

If you have not received either the flu shot or COVID-19 vaccine the South Central Health District says you should prioritize.

“If you’re choosing one over the other, we would recommend the COVID-19 vaccine first. The flu vaccine is really really important, of course,” said Brianna Bodily with the South Central Public Health District. “But, because we are still in a pandemic there is more emphasis on that COVID-19 vaccine.”

She added if you have any questions about getting the flu shot or the COVID-19 vaccine to talk with your medical provider.

