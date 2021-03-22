Advertisement

Idaho county sued for sheriff’s captain’s alleged misconduct

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:54 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A county in Idaho is facing three separate lawsuits that accuse a sheriff’s captain of misconduct, including threatening to assault a now-former deputy and releasing personal information online while using a fake name.

Three men accused Valley County Sheriff’s Capt. David Stambaugh of the misconduct in lawsuits filed last week. All three lawsuits were filed by Joseph Filicetti, a Boise attorney who often represents police officers.

The lawsuits also accuse Valley County Sheriff Patti Bolen of negligently hiring and retaining Stambaugh. A Valley County spokesperson says the county cannot comment on the pending litigation.

Stambaugh did not return requests for comments made by the Idaho Statesman.

