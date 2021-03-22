Advertisement

Invasive aquatic weed found growing in spring near Hagerman

Trained agency staff plan to mechanically remove the plant this spring
A picture of Eurasian watermilfoil growing in Hayden Lake, Idaho.
A picture of Eurasian watermilfoil growing in Hayden Lake, Idaho.(Idaho State Department of Agriculture)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:44 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Idaho department plans to eradicate an invasive aquatic weed found in a south-central Idaho spring.

The Idaho State Department of Agriculture said in a statement Monday, Visit Southern Idaho alerted the department to an unusual plant growing in Blue Heart Spring, which is near Box Canyon Springs Preserve, south of Hagerman.

“These kinds of reports are vital and underscore the importance of the ‘See Something, Say Something’ philosophy in invasive species management,” said Jeremey Varley, ISDA Noxious Weeds Section Manager.

ISDA confirmed the plant to be Eurasian watermilfoil, which is different from the native Andean watermilfoil. The EWM plant can reduce waterflow, decrease oxygen levels in water and impede recreation. The plant has appeared before in the Magic Valley.

ISDA plans to mechanically remove the plant this spring. Trained agency staff plan to remove the plants when they have new growth and when the success of full plant removal is likely.

The public is asked to not disturb the plants, which can cause further spread.

ISDA said it is working with necessary state and federal agencies to meet applicable permit requirements.

For more information, please visit the ISDA Invasive Species Program website at www.invasivespecies.idaho.gov.

