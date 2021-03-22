North Canyon Medical Center employes disinfecting robot

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — North Canyon Medical Center in Gooding is taking the extra step to ensure the health and safety of its staff and patients.

With a new ultraviolet disinfection robot, North Canyon Medical Center is able to keep both patients and staff safe and healthy.

“This robot takes UVC light and it emits it out into the room, and that UVC light tracks and takes away all of the organisms that are in the hospital,” said J’Dee Adams, the CEO of the hospital.

After the housekeepers clean each patient room, the TRU-D robot will be brought in to go that extra mile.

Nobody is allowed in the room while the robot is on because it could damage their skin or eyes.

“It’ll go for about 20 or 30 minutes, and it will emit UVC light throughout the entire room, it will bounce off of hard surfaces like over there or soft surfaces like the bed,” Adams said. “It’s able to get down in all the nooks and crannies and make sure we are taking care of it, but it’s especially effective against organisms that are harder to kill, and we have to use harsh chemicals to kill.”

Meet Tru-D, the newest member of our environmental services team. Tru-D is a UVC robot that is used after traditional... Posted by North Canyon Network of Care on Monday, March 8, 2021

Right now, the TRU-D robot will be used after a patient is discharged from the hospital, and also in the operating rooms, but the hospital plans to use it in other sections of the hospital.

North Canyon Medical Center said it’s the first hospital in the state of Idaho to have the TRU-D smart UVC robot.

The hospital saved its funds for a year to be able to purchase the robot.

“We are always looking for ways to take better care of our patients, and so this is one way of showing our commitments to our communities, and continuing to use the technology that comes out to take care of all people that get sick and need to come into the hospital, but also assure them that if we have a sick patient, we are doing everything we can to make sure that’s not spreading,” Adams said.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.