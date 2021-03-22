Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

CHIEF METEOROLOGIST ERIC BRILL – EVENING UPDATE

Monday, March 22, 2021

While there will be some showers around Southern Idaho during the work week, the bigger thing is going to be how temperatures are going to be below average through Friday.

Temperatures all around Southern Idaho are forecasted to be below average through the rest of the work week. Within the Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia Region, afternoon highs will be 5-10° below average, and while the Wood River Valley will be within 5° of average, it won’t exactly feel like the beginning of Spring in Southern Idaho! Some good news is that high pressure is expected to return to the region for the upcoming weekend, which looks like it will be a REALLY nice one! Another cold front will attempt to swing through Southern Idaho next Monday (March 29th), and that could end up dropping temperatures a bit for the middle of next week (and potentially into the beginning of April).

The disturbance that was responsible for the showers on Monday will have some moisture that lingers into Tuesday. Naturally, the best chance of showers on Tuesday will be earlier in the day. Drier weather conditions are expected for most of Wednesday, but some showers will arrive overnight into Thursday. As of the time the forecast was put together, Thursday looks to be the wettest day that Southern Idaho will see over the next week. Plain rain showers are expected in most lower elevation locations, but some snow will at least be mixed into the higher elevations on Thursday. I don’t really expect any towns or cities to really see any true accumulating snow, as that will generally be confined to the mountains. As noted above, more showers may be possible late next Monday into that following Tuesday, but that is also a number of days out.

Breezy weather conditions are also going to dominate the weather over the next few days. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Monday may end up having sustained winds south of Highway 20 in the 10-25 mph range, while Tuesday won’t be far behind those values.

While five of the next seven days at least have the potential for a couple of issues with the weather, at least the two days with exceptions are Saturday and Sunday! There is a reason to be optimistic that the weather will be decent for the last weekend of March!

MONDAY NIGHT (March 22, 2021)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with some scattered rain and snow through the night, especially within the South Hills. Low: 28. Winds: West 10-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly to partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers. Low: 24. Winds: Northwest to North 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY (March 23rd)

MAGIC VALLEY: A chance of rain and snow showers around, especially earlier in the day. Partly sunny skies. It will be a little bit breezy as well. High: 47. Winds: Northwest 5-20 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly cloudy skies with some isolated showers around, especially earlier in the day. High: 42. Winds: North 5-15 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 25. Winds: West to Southwest 5-15 mph.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly clear skies. Low: 22. Winds: North to Northwest 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY (March 24th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies and breezy. High: 50. Low: 33.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of a shower late in the day. High: 43. Low: 27.

THURSDAY (March 25th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers around. Breezy weather is expected as well. High: 54. Low: 32.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy skies with scattered showers around. High: 42. Low: 25.

FRIDAY (March 26th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds through the day with a slight chance of a shower, especially earlier in the day. Breezy weather is expected as well. High: 54. Low: 32.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: A slight chance of a shower earlier in the day followed by decreasing clouds. High: 47. Low: 24.

SATURDAY (March 27th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 60. Low: 33.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny skies. High: 51. Low: 28.

SUNDAY (March 28th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 67. Low: 36.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. High: 53. Low: 31.

SUNDAY (March 29th)

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with some isolated PM showers possible. High: 65.

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies with some isolated Pm showers possible. High: 54.

