Advertisement

Twin Falls County community food distribution slated for Saturday

There is no requirement to receive food and the hope is to feed up to 600 families.
Gates will open at 10:00 AM and food will be given until they run out.
Gates will open at 10:00 AM and food will be given until they run out.(KMVT/KSVT)
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:44 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Saturday at the Twin Falls County West Building, local organization will be hosting the 8th community food giveaway for the people of Idaho.

Food from Chobani, Clif Bar and others will be available for pickup.

The staff from Mustard Seed will be setting up 1,200 boxes of food for residents who need to stock their pantries.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. and boxes will be given out until 2 p.m. or when supply runs out.

There is no requirement to receive food and the hope is to feed up to 600 families.

Marvin Barnes from the Mustard Seed encourages people to come out.

“The original project actually starts with the USDA’s Farmers Feeding Families, and they supply to the Idaho Food Bank,” Barnes said. “In turn, we work with the Idaho Foodbank to be their distribution point. It’s really great to know that it’s us taking care of us.”

The gates open at 10 a.m..

At previous food distributions, people have lined up as early as 5 o’clock in the morning.

Twin Falls Police Department will be on scene to help with the traffic flow.

Posted by Mustard Seed Thrift and Resale on Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
Devoune Mosley, 23, Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, Boise have been charged with murder...
Two charged with murder after shooting near Boise State campus
The odds of a cow birthing four calves is 1 in 700,000, but having four calves alive is 1 in...
Cow gives birth to four live bull calves in Buhl
A former Twin Falls County public defender faces an accusation of lewd conduct with a minor....
Former Twin Falls County public defender accused of lewd conduct
Twin Falls police arrested two Utah residents Monday morning in front of a pawn shop near a...
2 Utah residents arrested in Twin Falls, face stolen car and drug possession charges

Latest News

Idaho COVID-19 tracker
Idaho COVID-19 Tracker: Updated vaccines and cases
Gov. Little to make COVID-19 vaccine announcement on Wednesday
Gov. Little to make COVID-19 vaccine announcement on Wednesday
Idaho’s average price of $2.99 per gallon is 50 cents more than a month ago and 52 cents more...
Idaho gas prices near $3 mark, but surge may be slowing
FILE — A sign at the El Sarape restaurant advertises outdoor seating, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in...
More COVID-19 restrictions eased in Washington state