Twin Falls County community food distribution slated for Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On Saturday at the Twin Falls County West Building, local organization will be hosting the 8th community food giveaway for the people of Idaho.

Food from Chobani, Clif Bar and others will be available for pickup.

The staff from Mustard Seed will be setting up 1,200 boxes of food for residents who need to stock their pantries.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. and boxes will be given out until 2 p.m. or when supply runs out.

There is no requirement to receive food and the hope is to feed up to 600 families.

Marvin Barnes from the Mustard Seed encourages people to come out.

“The original project actually starts with the USDA’s Farmers Feeding Families, and they supply to the Idaho Food Bank,” Barnes said. “In turn, we work with the Idaho Foodbank to be their distribution point. It’s really great to know that it’s us taking care of us.”

The gates open at 10 a.m..

At previous food distributions, people have lined up as early as 5 o’clock in the morning.

Twin Falls Police Department will be on scene to help with the traffic flow.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.