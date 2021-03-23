Advertisement

Fischer, Monson named Co-SCIC Basketball Players of the Year

Monson’s big day helps Filer into state semifinals. Alexis Monson had 23 points in Filer’s...
Alexis Monson had 23 points in Filer's 58-49 win over Marsh Valley.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:00 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
FILER, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference named Filer’s Ella Fischer and Lexi Monson as Co-SCIC Basketball Players of the Year.

Fischer eclipsed the 1,000 point mark this season for her career. She finished the season second on the team in scoring at 14.1 points a game, led the team with 9.7 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game. Plus, led the team on field goal percentage at 47%.

The four-year varsity player committed to CSI for basketball.

Lexi Monson led the squad with 14.6 points and 3.2 assists per game. Her 3.2 steals were second on the team. Monson came up big late in the season, twice scoring 28 points. She also made the first-team all-state.

Coach Mike Amaya explained this about his junior player, “her defensive abilities and feel for the game helped lead her team to 3rd at state this year!”

Amaya earned SCIC Coach of the Year honors.

First Team:

Alx Roe, Gooding

Kathleen Hale, Filer

Reece Gary, Kimberly

McKell Wright, Kimberly

Second Team:

McCarty Stoddard, Filer

Reece Fleming, Gooding

Kelsy Stanger, Kimberly

Reina Elkin, Buhl

Jazmyn Smothers, Filer

