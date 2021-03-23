Advertisement

Idaho foster care age could be extended

The Idaho House approved a bill which would allow Idahoans in foster care to remain in the system until age 21
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:55 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Prior to the legislative recess, the Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee voted unanimously in favor of giving House Bill 336 a do pass recommendation. That vote was followed by the full House passing it unanimously later that day.

If passed, it would allow children to remain in the foster care system until age 21, which according to experts provides them a better opportunity to succeed.

“For places where they’ve done foster care until age 21, what we’ve seen is an increase in youth graduating high school and being employed,” said AdoptUSKids National Project Director Bob Herne. “It’s reduced homelessness and early pregnancy.”

Should the bill pass, it would additionally put new procedures in place to help better assess and place foster children with behavioral issues.

The bill is expected to be heard by the Senate following the legislature’s recess, which ends on April 6.

