Advertisement

Inslee decries ‘horrendous surge’ of violence against Asians

Over the weekend, there were rallies in many cities to demand justice for the victims, bring attention to the violence and to denounce racism and xenophobia
Reporters and others gather for a news conference are reflected in a video monitor, Monday,...
Reporters and others gather for a news conference are reflected in a video monitor, Monday, March 22, 2021, at Renton City Hall in Renton, Wash., south of Seattle. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and other leaders gathered Monday to denounce recent acts of violence and harassment targeted at Asians and Asian communities.(Ted S. Warren | AP Photo)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:28 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans.

One of the speakers Monday was Nariko Nasu, a local high school teacher who spoke out about being attacked in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District in late February.

Authorities say last week a white man shot and killed six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses.

Over the weekend, there were rallies in many cities to demand justice for the victims, bring attention to the violence and to denounce racism and xenophobia.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
Devoune Mosley, 23, Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, Boise have been charged with murder...
Two charged with murder after shooting near Boise State campus
The odds of a cow birthing four calves is 1 in 700,000, but having four calves alive is 1 in...
Cow gives birth to four live bull calves in Buhl
Twin Falls police arrested two Utah residents Monday morning in front of a pawn shop near a...
2 Utah residents arrested in Twin Falls, face stolen car and drug possession charges
Plane crash at Joslin Field
Three people safe after small plane crash in Twin Falls

Latest News

A jury trial for a Montana man accused of shooting into a crowd outside a bar in Idaho last...
Montana man to go to trial following Idaho bar shooting
FILE - In this May 12, 2011, file photo, the Oregon Capitol is shown surrounded by spring...
Oregon Legislature halts sessions after positive virus test
There is no requirement to receive food and the hope is to feed up to 600 families.
Twin Falls County community food distribution slated for Saturday
After the housekeepers clean each patient room, the TRU-D robot will be brought in to go that...
North Canyon Medical Center employes disinfecting robot