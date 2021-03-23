Inslee decries ‘horrendous surge’ of violence against Asians

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was joined by community leaders to decry what he called a “horrendous surge” of violence against Asian-Americans.

One of the speakers Monday was Nariko Nasu, a local high school teacher who spoke out about being attacked in Seattle’s Chinatown-International District in late February.

Authorities say last week a white man shot and killed six women of Asian descent and two other people at Atlanta-area massage businesses.

Over the weekend, there were rallies in many cities to demand justice for the victims, bring attention to the violence and to denounce racism and xenophobia.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.