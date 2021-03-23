Latest “Building Idaho’s Future” legislation targets Idaho’s water supply

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The latest installment in Gov. Brad Little’s “Building Idaho’s Future” plan was released today.

“In essence, it’s ”Building Idaho’s Future” taking the savings we had when I asked the sectors to reduce their spending — not knowing our economy would do as well as it did,” said Little. “I took that savings and invested it in several different areas that would benefit the people of Idaho long term.”

The most recent investment is in Idaho’s water supply. With three critical water projects being chosen to receive a share of $50 million in funding.

“We’ve done some easy projects, and now we’re having to do some of the harder ones,” Little said.

One of the three projects receiving a portion of these funds is the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, of which the Magic Valley is a beneficiary. Magic Valley farmers and ranchers could be aided by improved aquifer levels.

“The Magic Valley knows all about water issues,” Little said. “The cheapest place to store water in Idaho is underground.”

Another key project being funded is the repair of a critical water issue at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

“One of the biggest economic drivers in Idaho is the Mountain Home Air Force Base,” said Little. “We (Idaho) purchased the water rights. We’re going to put in the pump and the delivery pipe and the Air Force are going to put in the plant to clean it up. We want to make sure there’s no reason for Congress or the Department of Defense to shut down Mountain Home.”

Governor Little believes allocating this funding towards critical water issues now will protect Idaho’s tax-payers in the long run.

“If we do these projects now with this one-time money, that means we won’t have to raise taxes in Idaho to get them done.”

The third and final project slated to be funded via this bill is the enlargement of the Anderson Ranch Reservoir north of Mountain Home.

