Advertisement

Latest “Building Idaho’s Future” legislation targets Idaho’s water supply

Governor Brad Little signed Senate Bill 1121 into law last week
By Candice Hare
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:51 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The latest installment in Gov. Brad Little’s “Building Idaho’s Future” plan was released today.

“In essence, it’s ”Building Idaho’s Future” taking the savings we had when I asked the sectors to reduce their spending — not knowing our economy would do as well as it did,” said Little. “I took that savings and invested it in several different areas that would benefit the people of Idaho long term.”

The most recent investment is in Idaho’s water supply. With three critical water projects being chosen to receive a share of $50 million in funding.

“We’ve done some easy projects, and now we’re having to do some of the harder ones,” Little said.

One of the three projects receiving a portion of these funds is the Eastern Snake Plain Aquifer, of which the Magic Valley is a beneficiary. Magic Valley farmers and ranchers could be aided by improved aquifer levels.

“The Magic Valley knows all about water issues,” Little said. “The cheapest place to store water in Idaho is underground.”

Another key project being funded is the repair of a critical water issue at Mountain Home Air Force Base.

“One of the biggest economic drivers in Idaho is the Mountain Home Air Force Base,” said Little. “We (Idaho) purchased the water rights. We’re going to put in the pump and the delivery pipe and the Air Force are going to put in the plant to clean it up. We want to make sure there’s no reason for Congress or the Department of Defense to shut down Mountain Home.”

Governor Little believes allocating this funding towards critical water issues now will protect Idaho’s tax-payers in the long run.

“If we do these projects now with this one-time money, that means we won’t have to raise taxes in Idaho to get them done.”

The third and final project slated to be funded via this bill is the enlargement of the Anderson Ranch Reservoir north of Mountain Home.

Copyright 2021 KMVT/KSVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crane holds a truck steady after it crashed over the north side of a bridge near the Malad...
Update: Two injured following I-84 crash, putting truck on edge of bridge
Devoune Mosley, 23, Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, Boise have been charged with murder...
Two charged with murder after shooting near Boise State campus
The odds of a cow birthing four calves is 1 in 700,000, but having four calves alive is 1 in...
Cow gives birth to four live bull calves in Buhl
Twin Falls police arrested two Utah residents Monday morning in front of a pawn shop near a...
2 Utah residents arrested in Twin Falls, face stolen car and drug possession charges
Plane crash at Joslin Field
Three people safe after small plane crash in Twin Falls

Latest News

Foster care could be extended in Idaho
Idaho foster care age could be extended
Three men accused Valley County Sheriff’s Capt. David Stambaugh of the misconduct in lawsuits...
Idaho county sued for sheriff’s captain’s alleged misconduct
Three of the infected lawmakers participated in debates on the House floor this week.
Idaho Legislature shuts down due to COVID-19 outbreak
There are fears a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 is in the Statehouse
Idaho Legislature might shut down due to COVID-19 outbreak