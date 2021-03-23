Advertisement

Montana man to go to trial following Idaho bar shooting

Police said the man had an altercation with security staff after he was removed from the building
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:10 AM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho (AP) — A jury trial for a Montana man accused of shooting into a crowd outside a bar in Idaho last year has been scheduled for April 28.

Twenty-four-year-old Austin L. Sherper of Whitefish, Montana, is charged with two counts of first-degree attempted murder.

Authorities say police responded to reports of a shooting at the Iron Horse Bar & Grill in Coeur d’Alene on July 11 around 9 p.m.

Police said Sherper had an altercation with security staff after he was removed from the building.

Authorities say he allegedly returned, shooting between six and nine shots.

Two people were injured. It’s not clear from online records if Sherper has an attorney.

