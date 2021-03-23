Advertisement

Oakley cheerleading team excited to win 4th state title

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Oakley cheerleading team is 2021 state champions.

After qualifying at the district competition in Twin Falls, the Oakley cheerleading team traveled to Boise this past weekend where it won the state title for the fourth time in six years.

Although Oakley is a 1A school, they compete at a 2A level for cheerleading.

The team consists of 21 students in grades ninth through 12.

Many of the students compete in other sports as well so the school works together to coordinate practice schedules.

The coaches are so proud of the team for working together during a hard year, but also for how much they care for and support each other.

“When we have a team that is so committed to each other, so united to each other and are just good young adults,” said Tanette McKee, one of the coaches. “I know they are going out into the world to do great things, that is what’s most important.”

Tryouts for next season will be in May, but for now, they plan to celebrate their win.

