Oregon Legislature halts sessions after positive virus test

The House speaker did not say if the person who tested positive was a lawmaker or staff
FILE - In this May 12, 2011, file photo, the Oregon Capitol is shown surrounded by spring blossoms in Salem, Ore.(Don Ryan | AP)
By SARA CLINE
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Floor sessions in the Oregon Capitol were canceled for the rest of the day Monday and all day Tuesday after lawmakers learned that “someone who was interacting on the House floor last week” has tested positive for COVID-19.

House Speaker Tina Kotek said she was notified about the situation while on the floor Monday.

She did not say if the person who tested positive was a lawmaker or staff.

Kotek said the Legislature is following public health protocols and it is still being determined if they will return to the Capitol Wednesday morning.

