S. Idaho agencies come together to help homebound citizens receive COVID-19 vaccine

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — While the COVID-19 vaccine process has been hard to navigate for many, it has been especially challenging for those who are homebound.

A few weeks ago, the South Central Public Health District and College of Southern Idaho’s Office on Aging realized there was a group of people who were left in the dark — those who are strictly homebound.

“We know who our truly homebound people are, and we knew that there was a difficulty for them to get out and get a shot, and to have to do that twice is pretty hard,” said Shawna Wasko at the Office on Aging.

By collaborating with the Office on Aging, the Magic Valley Paramedics, Minidoka Memorial Hospital, Shoshone Family Medical Center and Luke’s Pharmacy, vaccines will be given to 800 senior citizens who are unable to leave their homes.

“In each community of the eight counties, the EMTs will be given batches of the vaccine and they will go personally into these homes,” Wasko said.

They hope this will help alleviate some stress off of family members and friends.

“A lot of our homebound population have severe complications that place them at high risk for severe complications from COVID-19,” said Brianna Bodily from the South Central Public Health District. “We want to make sure they are protected, and they also have access to the vaccine, just like any of our other residents.

The first shot was given to a homebound resident on Friday by the Magic Valley Paramedics.

We want to meet that gap and cover it,” Bodily said. “We want to bridge that gap really, so that they have just as much access as any other resident does, so they can get the vaccine as soon as possible.”

The health distirct’s COVID-19 hotline is available:

For the English line: 208-737-1138

For the Spanish line: 208-737-5965

The Office on Aging is also available at 208-736-2122.

