Salt Lake City man relieved drug-addicted daughter arrested in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Utah father is speaking out about his daughter, and his endless battle with her substance abuse and destructive behavior. Now that she has been arrested and might spend some time behind bars, he is hopeful she might get the help she desperately needs,

Mike Basquez, of Salt Lake City, told KMVT News recently his 30-year-old daughter Morgan Richins has had behavioral issues since she was a young child, but about 11 years ago after sustaining an unusual injury she started getting involved in drugs, specifically opioids.

“She started on opioids, pain pills, travel to hospitals along Utah to get medicated in addition to going to Wyoming and Idaho to get prescriptions under various names,” Basquez said.

He said he later learned from his son-in-law that she was smoking heroine because she had run out of places to get opioids. After battling with his daughter’s endless list of problems for more than 10 years, he decided it was time to detach himself from her so he could save himself. He said many parents have trouble with that and it is not easy.

“A drug addict can affect your spouse, siblings, extended family. If you keep pretending that everything is OK, or everything is going to be OK, you are sticking your head in the sand,” Basquez said. “I am not going to do this. I am not going to let you move into our house. I’m not going to give you money. I am not going to bail you out of prison.”

Debbie Thomas, who is the CEO of the Walker Center, which offers inpatient and outpatient treatment for people dealing with substance abuse in the Magic Valley, said setting boundaries is sometimes the only way for someone with drug addiction to know they have to get help.

“Then the person who is actually using the substance has to either figure it out or the bottom gets raised where they are like. ‘I can’t do this alone. I’m scared. I’m overwhelmed.’ And they are more likely to seek treatment,” Thomas said.

She said many times families and loved ones reach their threshold after experiencing the constant “heartache of disappointments” and “empty promises.” Thomas also said loved ones often get angry and upset about the financial burden people dealing with substance abuse put them through.

“There have been things where they have given their loved ones money for the car insurance, the cell phone, and it never pays the bill. It ends up paying for alcohol or drugs,” Thomas said.

Before separating himself from her life, Basquez said he went through a lot of counseling with his daughter, and at the end of the day she was not holding up her end of the deal. He said his daughter has been arrested six or seven times, that he knows of, and since detaching from her he has been able to move on with life, find happiness and get remarried.

“If I had still been trying to fix her and solve her, I would probably be in the poor house, instead of having this wonderful relationship that has been a great blessing,” Basquez said.

His daughter was recently arrested in Twin Falls with another man for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. Basquez said he is somewhat relieved and happy, and he hopes she spends at least a year in prison.

“There is always the stitch of hope, but the reality is she has a lot of things to go through before we even have a chance to about reconciliation, and that is where we are glad she is in prison so I don’t have to deal with it,” Basquez said.

Thomas said for family members it is sometimes a relief when their loved ones go to jail or prison because they at least know their loved one is safe, in a controlled environment, where there are meals and there is a bed.

“And they don’t have to worry about them dying on the street,” Thomas said.

Basquez said he doesn’t know if reconciliation is a reality for him and his daughter, but his aspirations for her are to get clean and sober, to be a contributing member of society, and quit doing things that are destructive to herself and the people who care about her. He also hopes in the second part of her life she can have a productive relationship with her daughter.

“I have that stitch of hope, but I also have the reality that she is pretty set in her ways,” Basquez said.

