Southern Idaho Weather Forecast

METEOROLOGIST RYAN DENNIS – MORNING UPDATE

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

We are going to have decreasing clouds today with some scattered snow and rain showers around as an upper level storm system begins to leave our area. Light snow accumulations are also possible today in locations that do see some snow. It is also going to be chilly today as highs are only going to be in the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in most locations, and it is going to be breezy today as well, especially in locations south of I-84, as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Tonight is then going to have mostly clear skies with a few isolated snow and rain showers around before midnight. It is also going to be chilly tonight as lows are going to be in the upper teens and low 20s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 20s in the Magic Valley.

Tomorrow is then going to have partly to mostly cloudy skies via increasing clouds as the next storm system begins to approach our area. There are then going to be scattered snow and rain showers around late tomorrow night and during the day on Thursday as this storm system passes through our area. Up to 3 inches of snow accumulation is also possible from tomorrow night through Thursday evening in locations that do see some snow. The temperatures tomorrow and Thursday are also going to continue to be below average for this time of year as highs tomorrow are going to be in the low to mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s and low 50s in the Magic Valley, and highs on Thursday are going to be in the upper 30s and low 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 40s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be a little breezy tomorrow afternoon/evening as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph, and it is going to be breezy on Thursday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

Friday is then going to have partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with a few lingering snow and rain showers around as this storm system leaves our area. Lots of sunshine and dry conditions are then expected this weekend as high pressure is going to be in control of our weather. The temperatures are also going to warm up a lot over these three days as highs on Friday are going to be in the mid 40s in the Wood River Valley and the mid 50s in the Magic Valley; highs on Saturday are going to be in the low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley; and highs on Sunday are going to be in the mid 50s in the Wood River Valley and the mid to upper 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Friday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph, and it is going to be a little breezy on Saturday and Sunday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 5 and 20 mph.

Some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers are then possible next Monday as another storm system passes through our area. The temperatures on Monday are also going to be cooler than they are going to be on Sunday as highs are going to be in the upper 40s and low 50s in the Wood River Valley and the upper 50s and low 60s in the Magic Valley. It is also going to be breezy on Monday as sustained wind speeds are going to be between 10 and 25 mph.

-----------------------------------------------

TODAY (TUESDAY, MARCH 23):

MAGIC VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some scattered snow and rain showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy in locations south of I-84. A little warmer. Winds: North of I-84: West to NW 5-15 mph; South of I-84: NW 10-25 mph. High: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Decreasing clouds with some isolated snow and rain showers around. A little breezy. Winds: NNE 5-20 mph. High: 43

TONIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly clear with a few isolated rain and snow showers around before midnight. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: NNE to SW 5-15 mph; South of I-84: West to SW 5-15 mph. Low: 27

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mainly clear skies. Chilly. Winds: NNW 5-15 mph. Low: 20

TOMORROW (WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24):

MAGIC VALLEY: Increasing clouds. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Chilly. Winds: North of I-84: WSW to West 5-20 mph; South of I-84: West to WNW 5-20 mph. High: 49

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow and rain showers during the afternoon and evening. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Winds: West to WSW 5-20 mph. High: 42

TOMORROW NIGHT:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with some scattered snow and rain showers around after midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Winds: North of I-84: WNW to SE 5-10 mph; South of I-84: SSW 5-15 mph. Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Cloudy with some scattered snow showers around, mainly after midnight. Light snow accumulations are possible. Chilly. Winds: WNW to ENE 5-10 mph. Low: 26

THURSDAY, MARCH 25:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow and rain showers around. Light snow accumulations are possible. Breezy and chilly. High: 47 Low: 30

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers around. Some rain may also mix in with this snow at times. Light snow accumulations are possible. Chilly. High: 40 Low: 24

FRIDAY, MARCH 26:

MAGIC VALLEY: Partly cloudy with some isolated snow and rain showers around. Breezy and warmer. High: 54 Low: 33

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with a slight chance of snow and rain showers. Warmer. High: 46 Low: 24

SATURDAY, MARCH 27:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer and a little breezy. High: 60 Low: 35

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies with just a few clouds around. Warmer. High: 51 Low: 28

SUNDAY, MARCH 28:

MAGIC VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little breezy during the afternoon and evening. Warmer. High: 67 Low: 36

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Sunny skies. A little warmer. High: 54 Low: 29

MONDAY, MARCH 29:

MAGIC VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated valley rain and mountain rain/snow showers around. Breezy and cooler. High: 60

WOOD RIVER VALLEY: Mostly sunny with some isolated rain and snow showers around. A little cooler. High: 50

