Yellowstone seeks comment on telecommunications proposal

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Officials at Yellowstone National Park are seeking public comment on an environmental assessment to consider replacing the park’s aging telecommunication system with an underground fiber-optic line.

The Billings Gazette reported that public comment is expected to analyze whether to grant New Jersey-based Diamond Communications a permit to use the park’s right of way to bury the cable. The installation would cause temporary traffic delays extending from April to November for three years.

The proposal would not expand cellular phone coverage areas in the park, but would improve coverage quality in existing developed areas.

No new cellular towers would be installed under this proposal. Public comment ends April 21.

