Addiction center reports increase in people seeking treatment during pandemic

GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —During the height of the pandemic, many people dealt with obstacles that led to them seeking drugs and alcohol for comfort, and one treatment center in the Magic Valley helped people find sobriety during these unusual times.

The Walker Center, which has locations in Gooding and Twin Falls, has been serving Idaho residents dealing with addiction problems for about 50 years. CEO Debbie Thomas, said the center offers both inpatient and outpatient services. During a normal year, they see about 1,000 clients, but during the pandemic, that number increased by 20%.

“When you add the stress of the pandemic, and you add all that isolation we saw, people getting more anxious, more depressed, and more scared,” said Thomas. “Therefore the number of substances that people were using was going up.”

Amanda Braga, who is a social worker at The Walker Center, said some of the people that came in had lost their job or been laid off due to the pandemic.

“They didn’t have a lot to do so they were feeling the emotions of stress and loneliness. I think a lot of people even when they are working from home, they don’t have their social circle anymore.”

Tom Arthur, who is an outreach coordinator at The Walker Center, said one of the obstacles they had to deal with during the pandemic was that many outpatient 12 Step programs were canceled, as well as, family visitations at the inpatient facility.

“It is such a vital, crucial part of this recovery process. It is not only the client’s ability to come face to face with the people that they may have hurt the most in their lives, but it gives the family a chance to learn more about the disease of addiction,” Arthur said.

Braga said a lot of people ended using Zoom and creating Zoom groups. She had a group of clients that came in together to do nightly meetings and check-in with each other.

“So I think it also gave people the opportunity to build these relationships with people from all over the state that they normally wouldn’t have that close of a relationship with,” Braga said.

However, she said Zoom calls weren’t the solution for everyone.

“I had one client that actually said, ‘you know I am not discounting COVID. I think it is very real, but the addiction, I know my addiction will kill me faster than COVID’,” said Braga. “and unfortunately that is the reality of the disease that people are faced with these really awful choices sometimes.”

Thomas said one silver lining to the pandemic is that people that needed help, but didn’t have time, were now finally able to.

“You had people that came in and said, ‘Well I don’t have to go to work, better get my act together,’ and they were able to commit to treatment and come,” Thomas said.

The staff said with vaccines being rolled out, there is hope that social gatherings will increase and anyone dealing with recovery can stay sober, and those who were able to maintain their sobriety should be proud.

“I think it was a really good lesson for a lot of people. “Hey if I can make it through a year of COVID sober, I can do a lot of things’,” Braga said.

