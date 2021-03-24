College of Idaho weighs on former player, Elgin Baylor’s passing

CALDWELL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A former College of Idaho and NBA Hall of Famer passed away Monday of natural causes. Elgin Baylor died in Los Angeles at age 86, surrounded by his wife, Elaine and daughter Krystal.

Baylor played at the C of I from 1954 to 55, before transferring to Seattle University, where he led them to their first NCAA Championship game.

In 1958, the Minneapolis Lakers drafted Baylor as the No. 1 overall pick. He shined from the get-go, averaging just shy of 25 points and 15 rebounds per game, earning Rookie of the Year status.

His playing career spanned 14 seasons with Minneapolis and LA.

Baylor was inducted into the College of Idaho Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017. He actually attended the ceremony, marking the first time he returned to the college since his playing days.

We talked to current Yotes coach, Colby Blaine on Baylor’s impact.

“He left us obviously as a top 50 player in the world ever, but on our campus and in our community, we still have boosters and fans that played with him and went to school with him that come back and tell stories about what a guy he was,” Yotes head coach Colby Blaine said. “Coming from Washington DC, coming from a totally different world it was in the 50′s, what grace he had, what humility he had and what a great person he was.”

Baylor also went into coaching and worked in executive roles for the NBA.

He is a member of the NBA Hall of Fame and the Lakers retired his jersey in 1983.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

