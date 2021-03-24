COVID-19 variants of concern now being found in Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — With COVID-19 variants spreading across the country some are worried about another surge in cases.

Idaho’s coronavirus numbers have been trending upward recently and there have been confirmed cases of some of the new variants. Currently, Idaho has sequenced 390 virus samples and 34 variants of concern were found with 19 being the UK Variant.

Dr. Christopher Ball with the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories says the testing is still in its early stages with only three to four weeks of data. He said they work with testing clinics across the state and try to get five positive COVID test samples per clinic per week.

“We are definitely oversampling for particular things,” said Ball. “Those being variants of concern predominantly, but also looking for potential vaccine escape cases or potential or potential re-infections. So, the data is growing.”

He added as they collect more data, they should start to see trends in the virus as well as the variants. The South Central Health District says even though we haven’t confirmed a variant in the Magic Valley it is most likely already here as the variants can spread so easily and quickly.

