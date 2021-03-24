Advertisement

E. Idaho man stuck on canal bank in stolen car found with meth, police say

The man told deputies he borrowed the car from his sister and wasn’t aware it was stolen
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:53 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Authorities found methamphetamine on a driver who was taken into custody Monday after being found stuck in a stolen car on a canal bank.

According to a news release, the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office received a report at about 8:30 a.m. after someone found a car had driven off a small bridge and was stuck on the bank.

The reporting party told dispatch the driver was still trying to drive the car even though it was stuck and couldn’t move.

Officers from Idaho Falls found the man, Austin Blakely, 24, and detained him after they say he showed signs of being intoxicated. Officers held him until BCSO could arrive because the intersection was on a private lane outside of city limits.

Deputies then ran the plates and found they belonged to a different vehicle. The car itself was reported stolen five days earlier.

Blakely told deputies he borrowed the car from his sister and wasn’t aware it was stolen.

Officers later found a white substance and a syringe that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Blakely has been booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine. Both of which are felonies.

