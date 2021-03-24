Advertisement

Ex-Idaho nurse resentenced, released in 2018 murder case

Lee pleaded guilty to a tampering with evidence charge, a Class 6 felony and sentenced to three...
Lee pleaded guilty to a tampering with evidence charge, a Class 6 felony and sentenced to three years in prison(KMVT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:54 AM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A former nurse in Idaho who admitted to helping a Colorado rancher cover up the killing of his fiancee Kelsey Berreth was released on parole after receiving a reduced sentence.

The Gazette reported that 34-year-old Krystal Jean Kenney was released Tuesday from Denver Women’s Correctional Facility after being resentenced in the 2018 death of Berreth.

Teller County District Judge Scott Sells imposed the new 18-month sentence about a month after her original three-year sentence was overturned. Kenney declined to make a statement.

Her attorney Dru Nielson previously said the new sentence would leave Kenney eligible for automatic parole. It is unclear where Kenney will be under supervised release.

