Health and Welfare reminds public COVID-19 vaccine are free for everyone

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As COVID-19 vaccines continue to roll out and more people become eligible the Department of Health and Welfare says the vaccines continue to be free.

The Department of Health and Welfare says they have heard some people say vaccine providers are charging for the COVID-19 vaccine. While they have not actually seen any providers charge a patient they remind everyone the vaccine is free for everyone. Health officials say vaccine providers may charge the patient’s insurance for the administration fee, but the patient should not be charged.

“For people, without health insurance or whose insurance does not provide coverage the vaccine administration can request reimbursement through the health and resources services administration, or HRSA provider relief fund,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, public health administrator for the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare.

They also said your receive additional medical services at the time you receive your COVID-19 vaccine your provider may charge for those services and the visit.

