Highway 55 reopens to limited traffic after rockslide

“It’s a big deal reopening because of the narrowness of that stretch of road”
By Max Mueller
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:36 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SMITHS FERRY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On March 15, a rockslide covered a section of State Highway 55 north of Smiths Ferry. The section of road has been closed ever since then and only just recently reopening on the Wednesday to one-lane traffic.

“It’s hard to find a smoking gun for what really caused the landslide,” said state geographer Claudio Berti. “There are several factors there. One is that naturally and historically this stretch of the road has been problematic and that is why ITD has an ongoing project of widening the road and securing those hillsides just for this very reason.”

The extended road closure has caused some headaches for people who regularly use the highway, but Berti said that it is extremely important for crews to clear the debris properly and safely.

“ITD is definitely perfectly positioned to do this kind of work and they are trying to make sure that when they reopen the road everything is secure and safe,” Berti said. “It’s a big deal reopening because of the narrowness of that stretch of road. If something would be to happen as the traffic is reopened, it definitely can potentially cause some harm.”

The mountains of Idaho are well known to be active when it comes to rockslides and debris flows, and as the snow begins melting with warmer weather if people come across one of these events there is one thing they should have on your mind.

“Safety is always important. In the case of an active debris flow the big important thing to do is just stop, back it up and let that go,” said Berti.

